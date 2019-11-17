TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fiery semi-truck crash halts traffic on Highway 99 in Tulare County Saturday night.

A crash between a motorcycle and semi-truck happened on the highway at the Paige Avenue on-ramp happened around 5:15 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was getting onto the freeway when he lost control and his bike was lodged under the truck, which quickly caught fire.

The driver ran from the truck to get to a safe area, but is cooperating with the investigation fully.

The cab and trailer were severely burnt.

Highway 99 northbound at Paige Avenue is closed, however by 11 p.m., at least one lane should be open and the second will be opened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Two other crashes in the area happened in result of the collision, but no injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.