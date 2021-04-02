Fiery crash near Corcoran kills 3, including 2 young girls

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two girls and a man were killed in a fiery crash Thursday evening near Corcoran after a Toyota truck crashed head-on with a Chevy Tahoe.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 43 near Nevada Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man who was driving a Toyota was speeding and for some reason veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Chevy Tahoe.

A 12-year-old and 16-year-old inside the Tahoe were killed. A 45-year-old male driver of the Tahoe and a 9-year-old passenger were airlifted to hospital and have major injuries.

The Toyota rolled over and caught fire, killing that drive.

The CHP is still investigating what caused the Toyota to cross the lanes and they do not know if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.