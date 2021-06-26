Fiery crash kills 2 people in Atwater, officials say

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash in Atwater left two people dead on Friday night according to Merced CHP officials.

Just before 10:00 p.m. the Merced CHP office received a call about a vehicle on fire near Santa Fe Drive and Spaceport Entry in Atwater.

Upon arrival, officials say officers saw a 2012 Honda engulfed in flames and a 2012 Lexus overturned near the area.

The driver and passenger of the Honda both died on scene according to CHP.

Officials say the driver in the Lexus was believed to be under the influence at the time of crash and suffers from moderate injuries.