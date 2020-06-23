Fiery big rig crash shuts down Highway 152 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A big rig caught fire after crashing into a car on Highway 152 early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 152 and Road 9 in Merced County.

According to the CHP, a car traveling south on Road 9 ran a stop sign and collided with a diesel truck hauling garlic causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

The big rig caught fire and the driver escaped with minor injuries, the driver of the car suffered a broken leg.

