TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A field worker woman was shot in the hand in Porterville on Tuesday and is in recovery in the hospital, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

After 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a shooting on Vineyard Avenue near 15 and Road 200, just west of Porterville, where field workers were harvesting grapes.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they learned a man in a gray Honda drove up and began firing toward an empty canal, about 100 yards away from the field workers.

A 45-year-old woman, one of the workers, was shot in the hand and is in recovery at a local hospital with minor injuries according to police.

Police say the suspect is on the run and is described as a man in his mid-20s, driving a gray Honda.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.