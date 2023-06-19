FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An allegedly homeless man went missing in a Fresno canal on Monday, says the Fresno Fire Department.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, they received a call for a male that went into the canal located at the intersection of N Thorne Ave and W Nielsen Ave on Monday.

Officials say maintenance workers around the area saw the man get into the canal and called the authorities when they saw him struggling, but upon arrival, they were not able to locate him around the area.

Firefighters state they are still trying to recover the body, and it is believed to be a homeless man.

The Fresno Fire Department Water Rescue Team Coordinator officials say they are doing everything they can to recover the body and advise the public to not jump to the water to rescue anyone if they happen to witness an incident like that.

“Don’t make somebody else’s emergency your emergency,” said Captain James Perkins with the Fresno Fire Department Water Rescue Team. “We don’t want other people to jump in or try to because they end up becoming a victim themselves and we don’t want that.”

The Fresno Fire Department Water Rescue Team says if someone witnesses an incident like that and they want to help, they can also follow the person to know the location where they are and call the authorities as soon as possible.