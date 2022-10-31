TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail.

On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to the hospital.

While first aid was being administered, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to recover.

The inmates, 28-year-old Mykel Rhodes and 27-year-old Charles Herrington were suspected of ingesting fentanyl. They will be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and the exposure and willful exposure and endangerment of medical personnel, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation by the Strategic Response Unit (SRU), they were led to an additional suspect, 45-year-old Jason Hounihan who will be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and bringing drugs into a jail or prison.