TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Two deputies with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and a Tulare County firefighter are in the hospital following a fentanyl exposure Friday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials believe the exposure took place at the 99 Palms Inn in Tagus Ranch.

The three first-responders were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. All are expected to make a full recovery.