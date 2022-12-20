FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new report from the CDC on the number of young people who have died from fentanyl has valley health experts sending out an urgent warning.

Fentanyl is taking a tragic toll on teens across the united states— and right here in the Central Valley.

The CDC has released a study showing teen fentanyl deaths increased by 109 percent over the last two and a half years.

“That article is another wake-up call that there is more to do across the country and here in our community. I want to put this out as a call to action,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim health officer Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The primary cause for the deadly trend…easy access to fentanyl via social media.

Founder of the non-profit Parents and Addicts In Need— Flindt Anderson is demanding action.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. But it’s only a band-aid on the big picture of the deadly trend ravaging teens across the country.

Elaine Hudson lost her son, Frankie, to a fentanyl overdose on April 17, 2020. He was just 20-years-old.

“Before Frankie died I had no idea what fentanyl was until we got the toxicology report,” Hudson said.

Hudson says Frankie had ordered the drugs through his phone. He thought he was buying prescription drugs.

“The drug dealer that sold Frankie the Xanax laced with fentanyl came to my front door,” said Hudson.

It was a mistake. They cost him his life.

Hudson’s mission is to spare other parents the pain she suffers every day.

“I do as much because I do not want another parent to live with the pain that I deal with every single day because losing a child is an unbearable pain,” says Hudson.