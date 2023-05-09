FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday, May 9th was the annual Fentanyl Awareness Day, as some impacted families brought awareness to the danger the pills pose.

A billboard, one of five in Fresno shows Frankie Deprima. He was 20 years old when he died of a fentanyl overdose. His mother found his body, and the person who sold the illegal pills, the family says, is walking free.

“Cared about everybody, beautiful smile, and um… he was 20 when he passed away,” says Elaine Hudson.

Her son, Frankie died of a fentanyl overdose just over three years ago now.

“He wanted to go to sleep and unfortunately he never woke up. He had six times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system,” says Hudson.

The pain his mother deals with on a daily basis is like it was yesterday.

“Losing a child is the worst pain that you could ever live with,” she said.

The dealer who sold Frankie the drugs, the family says, is now walking free.

“The drug dealer brought em’ to my house. I caught it on my ring doorbell. Yeah, oh he was arrested. But he was let go because of COVID,” Hudson says.

“And yet, the Public Safety Committee of the California State Assembly, simply killed my bill that would’ve recognized that fentanyl is a killer,” says Assm. Jim Patterson.

Patterson authored Assembly Bill 1058, which would’ve extended the prison sentence a person selling or trafficking fentanyl could face, but the bill was rejected by the Assembly public safety committee.

“They are letting these fentanyl death dealers get away with murder,” says Patterson.

In the bill’s text, those opposed to the bill stated the cost of incarcerating someone far exceeded the amount of rehabilitation for someone suffering from addiction.

According to Fresno County, in 2021, fentanyl overdoses became the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45. This is why Hudson says, she’ll continue to fight the crisis, so more families can be aware.

“I want to try and prevent it so that another parent doesn’t have to live like this,” says Hudson.

In 2022, over 110,000 people died from opioid overdose.

The bill Assemblyman Patterson introduced is up for reconsideration, but he doesn’t see the bill going anywhere after this.