Female leaves vehicle along Hwy 99 near Merced, then struck and killed; CHP investigates

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating the death of a female who exited a vehicle and was later struck by a vehicle along Highway 99 north of Merced just after midnight Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers broadcasted a call around 12:30 a.m. for a “suspicious circumstance” in the area of southbound Highway 99 between Sultana Drive and Westside Boulevard, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson.

A caller reported that she saw “something” roll out of a vehicle. The caller added that the vehicle had possibly stopped after the object rolled out.

Officers responded to the area and found a female pedestrian in the center median of the freeway, south of Sultana Drive, Tollefson said. The driver of a Toyota SUV was stopped on the freeway shoulder.

An investigation found that the female pedestrian was traveling with a man on southbound Highway 99, south of Sultana Drive, and for an unknown reason had stopped on the side of the freeway.

The female left the vehicle and tried to run across the freeway in an easterly direction across traffic lanes, Tollefson said. The female crossed the southbound lanes, over a metal guardrail, and was then struck by the SUV as she went across the northbound lanes.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found that a witness had moved the female’s body to the median from the freeway lanes to prevent her from being run over.

Tollefson said the Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues and the CHP Merced Area Office is requesting any witnesses to the collision to please contact Investigator V. Villegas at 209-356-6631.

