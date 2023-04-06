TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal assistance is here for families and businesses affected by the severe winter storms.

FEMA has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to help provide relief for 7 California counties.

“My heart definitely goes out to them, it makes me want to do my job and do it well,” said Mary Bradfield.

Mary Bradfield with the U.S. Small Business Administration says she’s visited some of the disaster areas in the valley.

“I was in Tulare yesterday driving around and there is considerable flooding and still high waters, I even saw what looked like waves, so I know they have quite a bit of damage,” Bradfield said.

FEMA’s new declaration helps families or business owners in 7 counties across the state, Bradfield says if you live in Tulare or Mariposa County federal assistance is available.

“If you want to build back community and have a more resilient community, small businesses could be the most important thing to build back quickly,” said Bradfield.

“We already have our female staff around the state and we will have different centers,” said Arlene Diaz.

Diaz, who is with FEMA, says anyone who received damage from the winter storms starting on Feb. 21, including powerful winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides could qualify.

“This provides assistance directly to the survivors that live in those counties. so if you are a survivor that lives in Mariposa or in Tulare you can apply to our program, right now our declaration is open,” said Diaz.

FEMA officials say you can apply online or go to the FEMA app and once you’ve filled out the application, a worker will follow up with you.

There will also be “business recovery centers” which will start opening next week for those that want to talk to someone in person.