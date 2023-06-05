TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The deadline to apply to FEMA has been extended until July 20, which will help renters and homeowners after the severe storms and flooding from February, according to an announcement from the program officials on Monday.

Tulare, Madera, and Mariposa County are part of the eligible counties that can apply for the program.

According to FEMA officials, the program is not able to return applicants to their pre-disaster situation, but it would help residents to get into a safe, secure, and sanitary situation.

The FEMA officials said that if the home is damaged, residents could receive funds to repair it, and if it is unlivable, they can receive rental assistance for temporary housing.

Residents could also receive funds from the program to replace damaged clothing, furniture, or other things from the home that were not covered by insurance.

There are three ways to apply for FEMA, which are online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at (800) 621-3362 from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. any day of the week.

For more information on the program, you can click here.

Other eligible counties include Butte, Kern, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, and Tuolumne.