TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering disaster assistance programs for both Tulare County and Mariposa County citizens.

FEMA says if you are a homeowner or a renter whose homes were affected by the recent storms, you can apply for disaster assistance.

According to FEMA, before starting the application, residents are asked to have the information below – and a pen and paper ready:

Social Security Number

Insurance Information

Damage Information

Financial Information

Contact Information

Direct Deposit Information (optional)

If you would like to apply, click here for the disaster assistance website, You can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.