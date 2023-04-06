TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering disaster assistance programs for both Tulare County and Mariposa County citizens.

FEMA says if you are a homeowner or a renter whose homes were affected by the recent storms, you can apply for disaster assistance.

According to FEMA, before starting the application, residents are asked to have the information below – and a pen and paper ready:

  • Social Security Number
  • Insurance Information
  • Damage Information
  • Financial Information
  • Contact Information
  • Direct Deposit Information (optional)

If you would like to apply, click here for the disaster assistance website, You can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.