FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convicted felon was recently arrested after being seen possessing a rifle in a Youtube video, despite not being allowed to have firearms, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to officials, an officer in Fresno County was watching a hunting-related Youtube video and says he identified one of the hunters as 40-year-old Sign Lee from Fresno.

Officials say Lee has prior felon convictions relating to domestic violence and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

The officer claims that in the video Lee was carrying a bolt action rifle for deer hunting, in violation of his probation.

The officer also found photos posted to social media showing Lee with two bucks, and a rifle on the ground.

When investigators searched Lee’s residence in Fresno they say they found the same rifle seen in the Youtube video, as well as an AR15 they say, had no make model or serial number.

Officers also say they found shotgun shells and rifle ammunition.

A deer mount with Lee’s deer tags attached was also found at the residence, which investigators say is consistent with the one seen in the social media post.

Lee recanted his 2019 deer harvest reports and admitted that he did not harvest the 2 deer with a rifle, and instead illegally transferred his tags to someone else who did not have any according to officials.

On May 3, Lee was sentenced to 16 months at a corrections facility, after pleading no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, unlawful transfer of a deer tag, and unlawful possession of deer.