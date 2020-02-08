Felon runs from police and prompts a school lockdown, officers say

Angel Bobadilla, 33 (image courtesy of Dinuba Police)

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Dinuba was arrested Friday afternoon after he was recognized as a felon by a police officer, ran, and caused a lockdown of a nearby school.

Authorities identified the suspect as Angel Bodadilla.

According to Dinuba Police, Bobadilla provided a false name to police and ran toward Wilson Elementary School prompting a six-minute-long lockdown.

Officers say they found the 33-year-old in a nearby garage, took him into custody, and booked him into Tulare County Jail.

Bobadilla is charged with resisting arrest and providing false information to a police officer. He is being held on a $10,000 bail and is due in court next week.

