FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 24th annual Turkey Trot run/walk returns to Woodward Park on Thursday.

Organizers say you can run or walk Thanksgiving morning and then eat your Thanksgiving feast later guilt-free. The 2023 Turkey Trot is offering a finisher medal, a long-sleeved Thanksgiving shirt for all participants, and a personal fruit pie.

A 5K chip-timed course with awards to overall male and female winners will be available for those who place in age groups. The two-mile course is timed however has no awards.

This event will be on Nov.23 at 8 a.m. at Woodward Park Mountain View Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, CA, 93720.

