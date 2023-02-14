FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Project Survival’s Cat Haven in Dunlap has a unique way of raising money this Valentine’s day and it’s called “Eat Your Heart Out.”

Staff at Project Survival’s Cat Haven say if you need help getting closure with an ex then their cats are available to lend a helping paw. For the small fee of $10, staff will write your ex’s initials on a guinea pig and feed it to one of their cats as part of their diet.

According to Project Survival’s Cat Haven, the guinea pig is not alive when consumed by the cats.

After the cat eats the guinea pig, staff at Project Survival Cat Haven say they will send you photos and videos of the guinea pig being eaten to provide some final closure.