Federal pharmacy vaccine rollout underway, Fresno health officials respond

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Over the past week the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program rolled out nationwide. It’s a massive effort by the U.S. Government to allow pharmacy chains to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

In a news conference Friday, Fresno County Health officials announced some Rite Aid and CVS locations in Fresno were beginning to book vaccine appointments. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Rite Aid and CVS are the only pharmacy chains participating in California right now.

“You’re slowly seeing this increased capacity now at the national pharmacy level as well which is a huge plus to have them here in Fresno county,” said Joe Prado with Fresno County Public Health. Prado oversees local vaccine distribution.

Prado added that Fresno County crossed the 100,000 vaccine milestone on Friday, with an additional 18,000 vaccines coming to the county next week, not including the new vaccines in the pharmacy clinics.

According to the CDC’s website, the initial round of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will distribute about 1 million doses each week to participating pharmacies. The vaccines will be first come first serve to those eligible.

“It’s open to the general public within the tier structure of 65 and plus,” Prado said.

Vaccination appointment availability can be found at the links below:

CVS Online Vaccination Registration

Rite Aid Online Vaccination Registration

Appointment availability is contingent upon vaccine supply.