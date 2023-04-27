VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was trapped during an apartment fire and rescued by the Visalia Fire Department Thursday morning.

According to firefighters, on Thursday just before 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to an apartment complex fire in the 200 Block of Northeast 2nd Street where dispatchers told first responders there were reports of people trapped on the second floor.

When crews arrived, they say they found a split-level apartment building with smoke coming out of the back of the complex.

According to officials, the people on the second floor managed to escape, but crews were told there was a woman trapped in an apartment on the first floor. Visalia Police Department officers arrived and helped fire personnel break down the door to the woman’s apartment.

Firefighters say they made their way into the residence, put out the fire, and rescued the woman. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Fire crews say they checked the remaining apartments and completed the extinguishment of the fire. The fire caused major damage to one apartment and smoke damage to another apartment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Fire Department at (559) 713-4266.