VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rescued from a house fire in Visalia on Tuesday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 3000 block of South Martin Street for a house fire and a woman trapped inside. Pictures from the scene show large amounts of smoke billowing from the home.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they went inside the home and safely rescued the woman. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Crews remained at the scene to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.