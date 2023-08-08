FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is hospitalized after she was seen floating on a canal in Fresno, firefighters said Tuesday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a body floating in the canal around Hughes Avenue.

They say the report came from a civilian related to the Fresno Police Department.

Firefighters say they responded with their closest engine to the location, but they had to send resources because the body was moving downstream the canal until Marks Avenue. The body was not moving.

The Fresno Fire Department says the female victim ended up against a strainer. Fire officials worked their way up, secured her, and loaded her into an ambulance unit. She was taken to the hospital, and her condition, as of now, is unknown.

The Fresno Fire Department reminds residents that, even though the water looks tempting, it’s really powerful, and it’s best to not get into it and swim.

“No one is strong enough to resist the force of moving water like this,” said Thomas Cope with the Fresno Fire Department.