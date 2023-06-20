FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The dense green grass along freeways in Fresno has now dried up after months of record-breaking rain, bringing wildfires near highway ramps and keeping firefighters’ hands full for this upcoming wildfire season.

“Yesterday alone we had 6 units committed to vegetation fires along 180 and 99 at the same time we had an apartment fire that came in, so we had to pull resources from other parts of the city which delayed the response to the apartment fire,” said Deputy Chief Tim Fulmer, with the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department put out another grass fire on Tuesday, this time on the freeway entrance of State Route 180 and Chestnut Avenue.

An event that homeowners in the area say has happened before and will likely keep happening due to the number of unhoused people in the area.

One homeowner says he saw who started the fire.

“Today I did actually see and catch the person who lit the fire, I confronted her, and I got a vulgar response back. Hopefully, they can do something and catch her,” said Russell Tamayo.

Tamayo, who lives right in front of the Route 180 freeway ramp, says he feels in constant fear and danger.

“All of these homes around here are very old, and they are very dry and it doesn’t take much for them to catch fire, so the wind was blowing that way fortunately and it kept the fire on the freeway going that way instead of diverting and coming back this way,” said Tamayo.

The Fresno Fire Department says there have been about 100 and 22 freeway vegetation fires this year.

This number is down 50% compared to this time last year because of the rain and a partnership with Cal Trans, which maintains the freeway off-ramps.

Even though the rain has helped, it also brings problems.

“With more rain, we get more weeds and then once the weeds grow, we call them a fine full so there tall and green, and in a week’s time they turn to dry, and they are ready to be ignited,” said Fulmer.

The Fresno Fire Department urges anyone who sees any suspicious activity along the freeway to call it in or take a picture and send it to the Fresno Police Department.