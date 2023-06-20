FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A building fire that resulted in a multiple sheds fire also spread to an abandoned house was reported on Tuesday to the Fresno Fire Department, officials say.

The Fresno Fire Department says they got initially called regarding a small fire around Shaw and Polk Avenue, but it turned out to be multiple sheds on fire. They say the fire was spreading through the grass to an abandoned home.

The Fresno Fire Department states the abandoned home has previously caught fire, which is usually because of the dry grass surrounding the building.

Fresno firefighters were able to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials advise the public to take care of their dry grass by trimming their grass and taking care of it but not using a lawn mower to cut it down.

They also advise to not use fireworks near the dry grass since fire can spread quickly through grass even when temperatures are low.