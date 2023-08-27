VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department announced they are actively working to put out a large grass fire that ignited along the Saint Johns River Sunday evening.

Firefighters say around 6:20 p.m. they were called to the area of McAuliff Street along the south side of the Saint Johns River for a grassfire.

Images reveal flames at the scene gradually glowing brighter as the sun sets.

Courtesy of Visalia Fire Dept

Visalia Fire says they are being assisted by Tulare County Fire and CalFire units on scene to extinguish the flames. Units have been able to control the fire to four acres of grass alongside the riverbank.

As fire crews work to put out the fire, they ask the public to avoid the area.