VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attic fire caused about $40,000 in damages to a home Saturday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Visalia Fire says about 9:30 a.m., they responded to the 1600 block of south Clark Street where the first unit reported not seeing fire from the exterior, but moderate smoke coming from the attic and exhaust pipes.

The firefighters say the first crew went inside to make sure everyone was removed from the house before checking the attic area for an extension. Another crew went on top of the roof to help with an extensive overhaul so that there was no attic insulation smoldering.

Fire officials say three engines, one truck, one chief officer, and one fire marshal responded to the incident.

Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, it resulted in about $30,000 in property damage and $10,000 in damage to the contents of the home, according to fire crews.