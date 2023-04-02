FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in Fresno caused significant damage to three businesses near a shopping center Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded around 7:00 p.m. to Feland and Shaw avenues for a commercial fire. Upon arrival they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure which was home to AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and Fresno Cigarettes & Cigars.

Once fire crews made it into the structure, they said the fire inside spread into the attic, causing extensive damage. Due to the structure of the attic, the fire has the ability to circulate throughout the whole structure, providing a challenge for crews on scene.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire and reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the businesses are said to be closed for a while.

Firefighters say to expect traffic delays when traveling through the area for the next couple of hours.