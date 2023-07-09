FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning fire displaced two families from their Fresno homes on Sunday, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 1 a.m. they responded to 3141 East Grant Avenue near 2nd Street for a report of a fire.

When they arrived the alarm was upgraded to a second alarm, and eventually to a third alarm. By the time additional resources arrived for the third alarm, fire crews say they had the fire under control.

Fresno Fire says the fire leaked from the initial residence into a neighboring home. As a result, two adults and seven children were displaced from the first home and one adult and two children were displaced from the neighboring home.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and the displaced families have been put in contact with Red Cross.

In total, Fresno Fire says 15 firefighter apparatus and six additional support apparatus responded to the fire. At one point, 70 firefighters were on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.