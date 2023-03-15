FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Concerned community members and friends of 34-year-old Pedro Perez Perez of Fresno came together Wednesday afternoon to march around the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to bring attention to his case.

Thalia Arenas, acting as a liaison for his family who resides in Chiapas, Mexico, says it has been 15 days since deputies announced his absence. Officials have just started working on the case this week.

Deputies say Perez was last seen the night of February 28 at Las Rosas Mexican Restaurant on Central and Chestnut Avenues, near Highway 99. Arenas said the night Perez went missing, he was supposedly getting a ride home as he lives near the industrial area of Fresno.

“There’s things that don’t add up in regards to his case, and we’re hoping the Sheriff will work diligently on this case,” Arenas said at the march in Downtown Fresno.

Standing beside Arenas at the march was Perez’s brother who had come from San Jose to look for him.

His brother also knows very little to no English, making communication with authorities difficult. He says he wants better communication as they have not given him a lot of information as to what to do while he waits to be interviewed.

Arenas says they are going to work daily to bring attention to Perez’s disappearance. Various fundraisers will be held to continue to fund the search and allow Perez’s brother to stay longer to help. Their next fundraiser will be held on Thursday, March 16 at Los Arcos Night Club and Restaurant where Perez worked.

Perez’s brother, Arenas, and the community are asking anyone who might have worked, been in the area, or has footage of the area near Central Avenue and Highway 99, to lend it to Detective Andrew Moreno at (559) 974-6634.

Arenas states the community is also giving a $1,000 reward to anyone who knows of Perez’s whereabouts and to contact Perez’s brother at (669) 288-4750.