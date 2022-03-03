FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a school tutor who was accused of sending porn to a child on Wednesday, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Tuesday, Aaron Scott Jones, 27 of Tulare, was reported to police by the victim’s mother after she had found “sexually explicit material” on her child’s phone.

Authorities say the case was sent to detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and that investigators were able to contact Jones and interview him about the incident.

According to deputies, enough information was obtained for detectives to arrest Jones for “sending child sex abuse material to a minor.”

Investigators say Jones is an employee at College of the Sequoias and Tulare Joint Union High School. Officials say he’s currently been placed on administrative leave.

Jones’ bail was set at $5,000 and officials say he has already been released after posting bond.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they believe it’s possible there may be other victims that have not yet reported Jones’ “illegal activity.”

Anyone with additional information on Aaron Jones is asked to contact Sgt. Ericka Rascon at (559) 600-8144.