FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Central California Blood Center to host the 14th annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

Organizers say donations go down during the holidays and just giving a one-pint size donation can save up to 3 lives.

“What other precious thing can you give other than your blood to save a life,” said Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Dozens of people showed up at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. This is Sheriff Margaret Mims’s last blood drive event as sheriff and says more blood is needed during the holiday season.

“We’re going to have victims of shootings, victims of crimes, not only those that are suffering from illnesses or surgeries where they’re going to need blood, might be your loved one… You never know,” added Sheriff Mims.

The event runs all week long, from 1 to 6 pm.

“It’s a pint-size gift but it’s a giant impact and of the 1.9 million people in the five counties that we serve, 1 in every 7 people that enter the hospital will require blood,” said Gordon Halstead with the Central California Blood Center.

And the donation process is easy, they say all you need to do is show up, register at the door, and bring your photo ID.

Then, they’ll ask you a couple of medical questions to make sure you’re able to donate blood.

“It’s just never knowing if your family member or anyone needs some help so I’m willing to help anyone that needs it,” said Melinda Henry, donating blood.

“Donors that come in while supplies last will receive this T-shirt. Be a tough cookie this season and donate blood,” added Halstead.

They say one in 7 people that enter a hospital will require blood so it’s important that they get donations.

“For the community to see the sheriff’s office, law enforcement agencies to really reinforce the knowledge that life-giving blood makes a difference,” said Sheriff Mims.

Anyone looking to donate this week should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before making their donation.

If you don’t make it out to this week’s event, you can still donate blood once every 8 weeks.