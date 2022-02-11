FCSO: Man suspected of stealing catalytic converter released on bail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man who deputies say was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter was arrested and released just 10 hours later, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 2:00 a.m. Friday, a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol saw a car parked alongside Manning and Smith avenues in Parlier lifted by a floor jack.

A pickup truck was parked next to the car and when the deputy tried to shine a spotlight on the vehicles, a man got into the truck and sped off, according to officials.

Investigators say the deputy initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver of the pickup.

The man is identified as Victor Becera-Saucedo, 42, of Parlier.

When the Sheriff’s deputy went back to where the cars were located, officials say a metal cutting tool was found attached to the catalytic converter.

Becerra-Saucedo was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of attempted grand theft which qualified for Fresno County’s Emergency Bail Order. As a result, he was released after spending less than 10 hours in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm