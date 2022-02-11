FCSO: Man suspected of stealing catalytic converter released on bail

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man who deputies say was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter was arrested and released just 10 hours later, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 2:00 a.m. Friday, a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol saw a car parked alongside Manning and Smith avenues in Parlier lifted by a floor jack.

A pickup truck was parked next to the car and when the deputy tried to shine a spotlight on the vehicles, a man got into the truck and sped off, according to officials.

Investigators say the deputy initiated a traffic stop and detained the driver of the pickup.

The man is identified as Victor Becera-Saucedo, 42, of Parlier.

When the Sheriff’s deputy went back to where the cars were located, officials say a metal cutting tool was found attached to the catalytic converter.

Becerra-Saucedo was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of attempted grand theft which qualified for Fresno County’s Emergency Bail Order. As a result, he was released after spending less than 10 hours in custody.