FCSO finds $1.2 million worth of pot inside southeast Fresno home, second major bust in one week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A massive pot operation was discreetly happening inside a house in southeast Fresno.

“I’ve never seen them before, but what they were growing was no surprise to me,” Reginald Zellous said Friday.

Zellous lives on E White Avenue, right next door to the house the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said was the site of sophisticated illegal marijuana grow operation.

“You usually see people moving stuff in, I never saw that. And then they started putting up walls on the far west side of the house,” Zellous said.

He said when an additional room was built and the entrance was caged, he told his wife something was off.

“I told her I think it’s a grow house,” he said.

Sheriff’s investigators said, he was right.

“We discovered 1,263 plants in different stages that were growing,” Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jiang Yunquan was arrested for cultivation and possession of marijuana to sell.

“A lot of these people invest high amounts of money in fans and ventilation just so they wouldn’t be on the radar of their neighbor,” Botti said.

Last Friday the sheriff’s office made another big bust in northwest Fresno. Jaime Cisneros-Herrera was arrested after detectives found nearly 950 plants at his home on Bryan Avenue. They said the street value was just under $1-million.

Both arrests were the results of anonymous tips.

“That’s the good part about working with the community when they know that their name’s not going to get revealed and they’re not going to be retaliated against we can go in there and help clean up a neighborhood,” Botti said.

Zellous said he generally knows all his neighbors and despite the bust, he said he lives in a good neighborhood.

“When they moved in it got my attention and I thought that maybe somethings up, but that happens no matter where you’re at,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.