FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new evacuation warning has been put in place near the Riverbend RV Park Wednesday afternoon by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the increasing water flows in the King’s River, deputies say residents in the area northeast of Highway 180 and Piedra Road have been issued an evacuation warning.

Authorities say the King’s River will continue to rise as snow melts and water releases are increased out of Pine Flat Dam.

Deputies are reminding the public that an evacuation warning means residents should begin gathering belongings and preparing for possible evacuation orders.

Anyone seeking more information can visit the Fresno County website or the Fresno County Sheriff’s maps.