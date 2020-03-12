FCSO deputy struck by bullet from his own gun during fight in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Deputies swarmed the area of McKinley and Cedar in southeast Fresno Wednesday after a confrontation in the city’s Mayfair District ended in gunfire.

It started around 4:30 p.m. A deputy was responding to a potential domestic violence incident near 6th and Mayfair Drive South and spotted a person of interest.

“He stopped to contact that man. The man immediately took a stance and wanted to fight our deputy and he did, in fact, attack our deputy. During their fight there was a round that was discharged for our deputy’s handgun,” Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Botti said another off duty deputy happened to be nearby, saw the fight and helped take the suspect down.

“After things kind of calmed down the deputy realized that he had been shot in his upper leg. It was a graze wound. We took him off to the hospital. It’s being described as a non-life-threatening injury,” Botti said.

The suspect was a wanted parolee in his mid 20’s. The injured deputy is described as a younger addition to the department, with about a year’s experience.

The sheriff’s department is not saying whose finger was on the trigger when the gun fired or if it went off as a result of the scuffle, but said the suspect was not armed.

“The most important thing right now is knowing that our deputy is OK. We’re going to work to try to interview him and try to get a statement from his point of view of exactly what happened,” Botti said.

