FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno City College (FCC) student has been accepted into the Project PoSSUM at the International Institute for Astronomical Sciences (IIAS) at Florida Tech in Melbourne, FL.

Her name is Amarisa Gonzalez and she is a molecular and cell biology student at Fresno City College. School officials say this could be her “first step to space.”

Project PoSSUM is a non-profit research and education program researching the earth’s mesosphere and communicating the critical role that it plays in the understanding of the global climate.

Project representatives say only about 10 students get accepted, internationally, per class.

The PoSSUM program prepares its candidates for suborbital human space flight to build unprecedented models of this region of our atmosphere through tomographic imaging and in-situ sampling of noctilucent clouds (night-shining clouds).

I have had a strong passion for the sciences and have taken every opportunity to expand my knowledge Amarisa Gonzalez, FCC Student accepted into the Project PoSSUM

FCC officials say Amarisa is eager to attend the institute that has been scheduled for March but to attend she needs $6,500. For this reason, she has set up a GoFundMe account so she can attend.

Gonzalez said as a molecular and cell biology major, her areas of focus include stem cell research, gene editing, space medicine, and astrobiology.

She is a first-generation student and plans to transfer to the University of California in Berkeley in the fall semester.