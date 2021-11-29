FCC president selected as new SCCCD chancellor

FRESNO, Calif (KGPE) – The Fresno City College President has been selected as the new State Center Community College District chancellor.

Dr. Carole Goldsmith was appointed chancellor of the SCCCD. Dr. Goldsmith currently serves as president of Fresno City College.

Dr. Goldsmith replaces interim chancellor Dr. Douglas Houseton, who took over after the retirement of chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell in July.

Before Fresno City College, Dr. Goldsmith was president of West Hills College Coalinga.

She earned her bachelor of arts degree in history at Fresno State, masters of science in educational administration at National University and doctorate in educational administration from the Joint Doctorate program offered by California State University, Fresno and University of California, Davis.

State Center Community College District administers four colleges, Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College and Madera Community College. It also includes two centers, Madera Community College at Oakhurst and the Career and Technology Center.

SCCCD board president Annalisa Perea says, “With more than 20 years of experience in a variety of educational leadership roles along with her knowledge of this District and the community, she is the right choice for this significant position.”

Dr. Carole Goldsmith says, “Whosever struggled with a class, whether english or math, I was you. … A learning disability doesn’t mean a lesser IQ. It means you learn differently. One of the things I’ve done through the help of community colleges — I’m a product of community colleges — is to be able to learn how I learn. And so that helped me get my bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, doctorate degree and become a president of not one but two colleges and now chancellor. So that message of don’t let your early childhood school define you. Don’t let that one teacher who is maybe not your best cheerleader. Think of what you want to do and go for it.”