FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College (FCC) announced Monday they received $25,000 for their “Deep Maps” project which will focus on local indigenous perspectives.

The money came from one of ten Humanities For All Project Grants awarded by the California Humanities program which supports locally developed projects that respond to public input and provide understanding to California’s diverse population.

Deep Maps will serve as a visual art exhibition and public program featuring artists, designers, and cultural practitioners who make work that deepens understanding of place and landscape.

“A key goal of the Fresno City College project is to center local Indigenous perspectives through on and off-campus partnerships and to build complexity into the stories told about Fresno, the Central Valley, and local mountain areas,” said Elena Harvey Collins, FCC Art Space Gallery curator.

Further rooting these ideas within Fresno’s local context, the exhibit will include materials related to the region’s geographic history, through a reading room in collaboration with the FCC Library.

“These projects will bring the complexity and diversity of California to light in new ways that will engage Californians from every part of our state, and will help us all understand each other better,” said Julie Fry, President & CEO of California Humanities. “We congratulate these grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues, and experiences.”

Deep Maps will be hosted by the Fresno City College Art Space Gallery in the fall of 2024.