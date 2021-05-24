FBI notified in Mendota inmate death

MENDOTA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate died from an unknown cause after he was found unresponsive at a prison in Mendota, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At 1:00 p.m. on Monday, authorities say 47-year-old Juan Ramon Rodriguez-Barbosa was unconscious when he found was found by staff at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Mendota.

Staff members immediately started life-saving efforts, but Rodriguez-Barbosa was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Prison officials say the FBI has been notified.

Prison officials say Rodriguez-Barbosa was serving a 55-month sentence for illegally re-entering the country after he had been deported following an aggravated felony conviction.

He had been in custody at FCI Mendota since April 22, 2021.