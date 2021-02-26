FAX, Handy Ride offers fare-free rides starting March 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Starting March 1, Fresno Area Express will provide free rides on its fixed bus route and Handy Ride paratransit.

The fare-free service was approved by the City Council on Feb. 18 with the aim of assisting passengers experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sontaya Rose, Director of Communications for the city. The service is expected to be temporary and further studies to determine its duration will be conducted by the Federal Transit Administration and at the request of the City Council.

All passengers and bus drivers are required to wear masks. Because of social distancing requirements, seating is limited to 10 passengers per bus and three passengers per Handy Ride vehicle.

Transit vehicles will continue to be disinfected nightly and sanitizing efforts will be expanded at major transit hubs around the city.