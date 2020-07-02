FAX employee tests positive for coronavirus; awaiting test results on second employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced Thursday that a Fresno Area Express employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and a second employee suspected of having the virus has been tested and is awaiting results.

The positive employee’s last day on the premises was June 27 and was asymptomatic until the end of their shift when they returned to the city yard that evening and began to feel ill, said spokesman Mark Standriff.

The tested employee’s last day on the premises was Monday and was asymptomatic earlier that day until they began to feel ill and went home early.

People who were in contact with the two employees were also sent home to self-isolate for 14 days under the county Department of Health guidelines, Standriff said.

Officials conducted risk assessments and interviews on employees who came in contact with both employees, which they said is standard city practice and begins the contact tracing process.

The city said FAX has been proactive in keeping its riders and employees safe and continues to:

Require all staff and passengers to wear facial coverings while on its buses.

Allow buses to carry no more than 10 passengers to ensure adequate social distancing.

Provide hand sanitizer on buses for passenger use.

Provide disinfectant spray, wipes, and masks to all employees.

Disinfect each bus nightly via hand wiping and use of fogging methods.

Health screen and temperature check each FAX employee daily before they enter its facilities to report to work.

