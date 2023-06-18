MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The hunt is on for the suspect accused of killing two men and injuring a third early Sunday morning, according to the Madera County Sherriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says his department began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 4:00 a.m. from two locations about a block away from each other.

One call, he says, originated from within the 23000 block of Las Palmas Avenue and reported a man there who had been shot.

Deputies say several people were playing cards in the garage of the home at the time of the shooting and upon their arrival, they found the victim already dead from his wounds.

Another call from within the 23000 block of Avenue 9, reported having two men at that location who had been shot while attending a wedding reception.

Deputies say one of those men was already deceased when they arrived, and the other was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the two decedents were a father and his adult son, and the other injured man was an acquaintance of theirs.

The Sheriff’s Office says the person they are searching for in this case is 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez, a resident of the Madera-area.

Deputies say they believe he was an acquaintance of the three shooting victims.

Sheriff Pogue says Trejo Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous and was reported leaving the area in a 2007 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with a California license plate of 80760B2.

If anyone has information on Trejo Ramirez’s whereabouts, or information on the case, they are asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.