Father shoots dead his son and himself, police say; investigators do not know why

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – Investigators in Hanford say they do not know what led to a father shooting and killing his 10-year-old son, before killing himself.

Hanford Police identified the man as 43-year-old Victor Gomes and his 10-year-old son Wyland. The shooting took place at around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of W Cortner.

Investigators say there have been past reports of Victor being suicidal and he was only allowed supervised visitation of his son.

Victor Gomes, 43

“Everything that we worked on at the scene and talked to people about this shows this was the deceased decided to take his own life and his kids.”

In 2016, officers were called for threats of Victor being suicidal and having a gun. Officers took the weapon and Wyland’s mother was granted full custody.

“The deceased had to go through a mental health process that was approved through the courts and was eventually granted supervised visitation of the child,” said Anderson.

Anderson said Victor’s mother was in the home during the shooting. It is unclear how he got the gun, but police said it was purchased legally and registered to Victor in 2017.

Wyland attended a local elementary school. King’s County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow said there will be counselors around the district to help during this difficult time.

“It is the worst news we could possibly get,” said Barlow. “It is one of the most difficult conversations you can imagine and that is what our staff is there for. To facilitate that to the students, the families, and the staff.”

Police officers who administered first aid on the boy are on administrative leave and will undergo mental evaluations and counseling.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.