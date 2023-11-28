FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The preliminary hearing continued Tuesday for the man charged with the rape and murder of Fresno State student Debbie Dorian in 1996.

Nickey Duane Stane is charged with a total of 11 felonies, prosecutors also say he sexually assaulted four people in the Visalia area from 1999 to 2002.

At the hearing Tuesday, over 27 years after he discovered his daughter’s body in her Fresno apartment, Peter Dorian took the stand in a Fresno County courtroom to retell the awful events of Aug. 22, 1996.

“She was lying face up. Her mouth and nose had been taped shut with some gray-colored tape. So, it prevented her from breathing,” said Dorian on the witness stand.

In his testimony, Dorian continued to take the courtroom through his discovery of Debbie’s body at her apartment in the 8600 block of North Cedar Avenue.

“It was so shocking to me that I knew I had to maintain composure somewhat and not just fall apart. So, I ran out and tried to find a neighbor,” he said.

He says the horrible day was supposed to be a happy one.

He and Debbie were set to tour a potential graduate school in Sacramento.

Debbie was supposed to meet Peter at his home so they could drive up together, but when Debbie didn’t show up or call, Dorian said he knew something might be wrong.

That’s when he says he went to her apartment and found the door partially opened.

“I called out for her, went in, no response.”

A former Fresno Police officer also took the stand and described the scene when he arrived.

“When I walked in the victim was to my right, in the bedroom when I first entered and she was laying on her left side, with tape around her feet, her hands, and her mouth,” said David Case, a former supervisor with Fresno Police. “She had on a t-shirt. Nothing else.”

Stane’s preliminary hearing will continue Wednesday morning.