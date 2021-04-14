Father of 3 children found murdered in LA apartment holds vigil in Porterville

A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday evening in honor of three children who were found murdered inside of an apartment in Los Angeles. (Photo: Erik Denton)

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man held a candlelight vigil in the city in honor of his three children who were found murdered inside of an apartment in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 10, the Los Angeles Police Department says officers found Sierra Denton Carrillo, 6 months, Terry Denton Carrillo, 2, and Joanna Denton Carrillo, 3, dead inside of an apartment on Reseda Boulevard.

According to police, the children’s mother, Liliana Carrillo, has been named as the main suspect in all three murders.

The father of the children, Erik Denton, held a vigil in honor of his kids outside of his home in Porterville on Wednesday. Denton says his kids had shared that same home with him before they went to live with Carrillo.

The sidewalk outside of the house was lined with photos of the children, as well as a crib and toddler beds that had once belonged to them.

Loved ones left candles and wrote messages for the children on the sidewalk using chalk.

Following Saturday’s murders, a manhunt for Carrillo quickly began after authorities say she left the Los Angeles area and ended up carjacking someone in Kern County.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Carrillo was taken into custody that same day in Ponderosa after she crashed a second car she had stolen.

Carillo pleaded not guilty in a Kern County courtroom to carjacking and attempted carjacking charges on Tuesday.

She has not yet been officially charged with any of the three murders.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Erik Denton and his family during this time.