CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – This Halloween a Clovis father is decorating his home for more than just the Halloween spirit.

During the day you can find Micheal Gallegos hard at work setting up new decorations in his front yard.

Michael often hears compliments as people pass by

The dad of two has been decorating his home for Halloween for more than 30 years and builds most of his decorations and sets by hand.

“I’ve always done it year after year but this year is a special year I lost my son in July,”

Sadly he lost his 31-year-old son Scott to cirrhosis of the liver. Scott battled an addiction with alcohol for many years.

In July he was the one who gave the order to doctors to take Scott off of life support.

“I had to tell them to unhook him because he wasn’t going to make it, I was like why keep him here?” says Gallegos.

Michael is now on a mission to make this Halloween display extra special.

“I’m doing as much as I can so he can see it from heaven and I think I’m doing a pretty good job.” Gallegos continued.

At night under the stars, Michael’s yard comes to life Wood cut-out characters light up the graveyard and pumpkin patch.

There are more than a dozen skeletons one stands more than 12 feet tall, But his most meaningful display is a tombstone he built for his son.

He plans on making each Halloween display even more significant than the previous. All while raising awareness for those who are struggling with alcohol addiction.