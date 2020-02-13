Father-daughter team helping locals manage losing their sight

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A father and daughter team are working together to help local residents deal with the loss of sight.

Shaela Warkentin went blind in 2011 following a car crash. Her father Ken Warkentin runs the Valley Center for the Blind. On Mar. 6, the non-profit will hold its annual fundraising event in Fresno.

CBS47’s Ken Malloy sat down with Ken and Shaela to talk about how they’re helping local residents deal with the loss of sight.

You can find out more about Valley Agency for the Blind here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.