Father arrested in child neglect case identified, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The father of the 4 children found neglected in a southeast Fresno home Tuesday has been identified according to Fresno police.

Joshua Yang, 33, has been taken into custody on felony charges of child neglect.

The four children ages 1, 3, 4, and 7-years-old are said to be in good spirits. Police say the dwelling was in poor condition, there was no food, and the children were “running around in the mess.”

When asked where their parents were, one of the children replied that they were “at work.”

The children’s mother has not yet been arrested.

