Father and son identified as motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a father and son as the two motorcyclists killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County on Saturday.

Officials say Paul King, 54 of Clovis, and his son Forrest King, 25 of Clovis, were killed when attempting to pass a vehicle on Auberry Road Saturday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., CHP responded to report of a car crash involving two motorcycles on Auberry Road, just southwest of the Fresno Rifle & Pistol Club.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one motorcyclist on the shoulder of the road and another who had been run over by an SUV. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials say that during the investigation they learned that the two men had crossed into the opposite lane of traffic while attempting to pass a Ford pick-up truck driving southbound on Auberry Road.

Officers say the two crossed directly into the path of an oncoming SUV traveling northbound on the road.

When attempting to pass the truck, authorities say the first motorcyclist crashed into a roadway surface and was ejected from his bike. He was then struck by the oncoming SUV, officials say.

CHP officers say the second motorcyclist struck the front bumper of the SUV and was ejected from his bike onto the roadway.

According to authorities, the driver of the SUV attempted to avoid the motorcyclists and swerved left, causing him to crash into the front end of the Ford pick-up truck. Officers say the driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Officers say although both motorcyclists were legally passing on a dashed line, it was a dangerous area to try and get around traffic. Authorities say it can be difficult to see oncoming vehicles due to the curves along Auberry Road.

“You just need to be really really careful and cognizant when you’re poking out and looking to make the pass, you have to be clear that it is in fact, safe,” said Sgt. Peck with the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and that both men were wearing helmets during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.