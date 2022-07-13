FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and son were arrested Tuesday for the shooting death of their sister and daughter, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say, Stacy Zurita, 21, and Raul “Bobby” Nunez, 25, were shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Detectives say that a fight had taken place between members of both the Zurita and Nunez families near Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. Police say witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene but returned a short time later and fired shots hitting both Zurita and Nunez.

Through their investigation, detectives say, Gerardo Zurita, 40, drove the suspect vehicle, and Leobardo Zurita,19, fired the shots.

Gerardo was identified as the father of both Stacy Zurita and Leobardo Zurita the suspect.

Police say both suspects were spotted at an address in Fresno County and taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.